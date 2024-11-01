Short Interest in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Grows By 6.0%

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 8.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,059 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 226,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 63,520 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,483,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,542,000 after buying an additional 280,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in BankUnited by 145.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BKU traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,112. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group lifted their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

