Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 27.9% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $2,432,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 215.1% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 358,379 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $45,016,000 after buying an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.86. 2,046,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,285,419. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $178.61. The firm has a market cap of $476.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

