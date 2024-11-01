Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.688 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Shell has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shell to earn $8.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

SHEL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.49. 8,518,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,889. Shell has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.56.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

