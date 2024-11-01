Shawn Tabak Sells 15,000 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,298 shares in the company, valued at $556,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Porch Group Trading Down 9.6 %

PRCH stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,906,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRCH. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Porch Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Porch Group from $3.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Porch Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Porch Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.32.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

