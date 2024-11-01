Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SXT stock opened at $75.41 on Monday. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average is $75.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $392.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan sold 2,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $142,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,714.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

