Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Buys Shares of 2,495 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $127,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
IJS stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,352. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.08 and a 52-week high of $111.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.05.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
