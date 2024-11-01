Scotiabank Begins Coverage on CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CEMIG stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.29. CEMIG has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $2.19.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that CEMIG will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from CEMIG’s previous dividend of $0.03. CEMIG’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

