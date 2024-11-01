Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 333,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,878,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,376 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17,329.4% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,720,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,777 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,700,000 after acquiring an additional 891,287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 994,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after acquiring an additional 441,618 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 217,055 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FNDE stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.