Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and traded as low as $4.49. Schroders shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 115 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup raised Schroders to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.
View Our Latest Report on Schroders
Schroders Price Performance
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schroders
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.