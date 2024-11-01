Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and traded as low as $4.49. Schroders shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 115 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised Schroders to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Schroders alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Schroders

Schroders Price Performance

About Schroders

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.