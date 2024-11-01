Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $1,395.60 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin launched on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00010089 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

