Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.34 and traded as high as $39.43. Saul Centers shares last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 26,406 shares.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Saul Centers Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. The company has a market cap of $944.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $66.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. Saul Centers had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, analysts predict that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 132.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $1,293,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

