SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 37710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

SANUWAVE Health Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,580.00 and a beta of 1.20.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. SANUWAVE Health had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

