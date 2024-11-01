Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 42,994 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 42,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $2,087,358.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,405,306.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $4,520,640.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,739 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $2,972,780.79.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 54,492 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $2,604,717.60.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $4,495,680.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 74,667 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $3,691,536.48.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $4,482,240.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,500,480.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $3,716,831.44.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,218.20.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $3,170,947.50.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $47.79. 1,901,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,349. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -99.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $13,590,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,225,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,682,000 after acquiring an additional 827,848 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 14.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 317,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth about $721,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

