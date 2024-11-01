Safety Shot, Inc. Expands Distribution to Chicagoland Grocery Stores

Jupiter, FL – November 1, 2024 – Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT) announced a significant expansion of its retail presence with the launch of its Sure Shot beverages in select Chicagoland grocery stores. The expansion includes partnering with Pete’s Fresh Market, Caputo’s, Tony’s Fresh Market, Festival Foods, and Sunset Foods to offer the 4 oz. Sure Shot beverages to consumers.
Sure Shot is a unique beverage designed to reduce blood alcohol content (BAC) and enhance mental clarity. Crafted with essential B vitamins, antioxidants, electrolytes, and nootropics, Sure Shot aims to provide consumers with a responsible way to enjoy themselves while maintaining mental acuity. This product is backed by a recently awarded patent and positive clinical study results, demonstrating its effectiveness in reducing BAC within 30 minutes.
With a strategic placement of off-shelf displays in high-traffic stores, Safety Shot aims to capture consumer attention and drive sales. The introduction of Sure Shot into Chicagoland grocery stores complements these stores’ focus on health and wellness, providing consumers with innovative options for responsible alcohol consumption.
The expansion into Chicagoland follows Safety Shot’s recent initiatives to bolster brand awareness and market penetration. The company has formed partnerships with 7-Eleven stores in the area and collaborated with Launchpad Network to engage college students effectively. These strategic efforts, combined with a commitment to innovation, are expected to fuel further growth and enhance shareholder value.
Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and dietary supplement company, continues to innovate with its flagship product, Safety Shot. This patented beverage offers consumers a unique solution to support alcohol metabolism, maintain clarity, boost energy, and elevate mood. Safety Shot is available for purchase online and on Amazon, with plans to expand into business-to-business sales in 2024.
The press release also included forward-looking statements highlighting Safety Shot’s commitment to product development and its determination to navigate industry challenges. The company remains focused on compliance with regulations and addressing potential risks while striving for continued growth.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Jupiter Wellness’s 8K filing here.
About Jupiter Wellness
Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.
