Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.530–0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Ryerson stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.79. 314,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Ryerson Cuts Dividend

About Ryerson

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.44%.

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.