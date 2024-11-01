Roper Technologies (ROP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/24/2024 – Roper Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $675.00 to $666.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $635.00 to $652.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Roper Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $665.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $660.00.

10/17/2024 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $530.00 to $565.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.18 on Friday, hitting $540.91. The stock had a trading volume of 510,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,473. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $550.94 and a 200 day moving average of $545.60. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $486.82 and a twelve month high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Roper Technologies Inc alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after buying an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,448,000 after buying an additional 118,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after buying an additional 102,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,176,000 after buying an additional 80,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,219,000 after buying an additional 78,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.