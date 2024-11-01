Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,125,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ROP opened at $537.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $550.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $483.56 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

