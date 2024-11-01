Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $40.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.12% from the stock’s current price.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Roblox from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

NYSE RBLX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.61. 6,224,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,376,308. Roblox has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $7,025,056.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,073.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $7,025,056.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,073.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,706,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 779,341 shares of company stock worth $33,831,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at $27,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

