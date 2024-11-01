Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Roblox Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RBLX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,883,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,365,265. Roblox has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,025,056.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,073.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,545.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,341 shares of company stock worth $33,831,012. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,395,000 after buying an additional 535,414 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 12.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,591 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

