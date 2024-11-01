Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LDOS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Leidos from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $183.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.48 and a 200-day moving average of $150.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $94.57 and a fifty-two week high of $188.36.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 251.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Leidos by 122.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

