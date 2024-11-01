Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Stock

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

HIW has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

HIW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.26. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.96 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 52,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

