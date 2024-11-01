Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 4,923,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 38,882,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,127,675.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,127,675.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,551. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,371 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419,645 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 183,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,243 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.