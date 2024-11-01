Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Shares Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 449,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 407% from the average daily volume of 88,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Rio Silver Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity at Rio Silver

In other Rio Silver news, Director Steven Samuel Brunelle sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$87,500.00. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rio Silver Company Profile

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

