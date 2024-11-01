Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 501,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,510 shares during the period. Ziff Davis makes up 1.3% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $24,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ziff Davis by 1.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Shares of ZD opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.29. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Further Reading

