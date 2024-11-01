Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the third quarter worth about $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 71.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 83.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,559.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,559.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $2,072,208.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,093.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INSM. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.73.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

