Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $15.77 Million Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,679,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,132 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $15,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 1,343.27%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12969.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

