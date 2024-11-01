Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 130,913 Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,913 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in SoundThinking were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SoundThinking in the first quarter valued at $923,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 14.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 32,452 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 113.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 20,313 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,591 shares of SoundThinking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $80,286.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,316.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 6,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $88,373.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,227,754.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $80,286.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,316.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,327 shares of company stock valued at $199,955. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

SoundThinking stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $26.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundThinking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

