RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Trading 2.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €12.90 ($14.02) and last traded at €12.90 ($14.02). 1,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.60 ($13.70).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $843.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.77 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases.

