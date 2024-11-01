RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

RGC Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RGC Resources stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,590. The stock has a market cap of $209.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.07. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

About RGC Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in RGC Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in RGC Resources by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $819,000. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.