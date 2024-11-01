RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Shares of RGC Resources stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,590. The stock has a market cap of $209.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.07. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64.
RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
