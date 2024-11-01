Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.52, but opened at $28.00. Reynolds Consumer Products shares last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 36,598 shares traded.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,633,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,198,000 after purchasing an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 244.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 50.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.9% in the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

