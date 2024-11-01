Reviewing Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) and Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) and Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Centamin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lifezone Metals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifezone Metals -24,521.17% -294.91% -237.25% Centamin N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Centamin”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifezone Metals $1.48 million N/A -$363.88 million N/A N/A Centamin $891.26 million 2.70 $92.28 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Centamin has higher revenue and earnings than Lifezone Metals.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lifezone Metals and Centamin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifezone Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Centamin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lifezone Metals presently has a consensus target price of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 116.62%. Given Lifezone Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than Centamin.

Risk & Volatility

Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centamin has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centamin beats Lifezone Metals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifezone Metals

(Get Free Report)

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

About Centamin

(Get Free Report)

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifezone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifezone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.