Reston Wealth Management LLC Takes $104,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $232,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BSEP opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

