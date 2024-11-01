Reston Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,103,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,371,000 after purchasing an additional 619,836 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,829 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,096,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,553 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,890,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,957,000 after acquiring an additional 368,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.3244 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

