Research Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:DFY Q3 Earnings

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Definity Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DFY. Cibc World Mkts cut Definity Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.70.

Definity Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE DFY opened at C$53.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$35.48 and a 52 week high of C$55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 7.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$52.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.92.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

