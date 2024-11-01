Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers accounts for about 2.3% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 25,250.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 582.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.55. 112,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05.

Insider Activity

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regency Centers

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.