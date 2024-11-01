Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 357.80 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 359.20 ($4.66). Approximately 621,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 678,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.20 ($4.67).
Raspberry Pi Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 369.70. The company has a market capitalization of £638.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,662.22.
