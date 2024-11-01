Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $115.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $142.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.47.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.74. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $70.39 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,779.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 109.1% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 4,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 8.3% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 78.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 537,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,548,000 after purchasing an additional 236,590 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

