Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 52,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 37,551 shares.The stock last traded at $33.48 and had previously closed at $33.09.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $547.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21.

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

