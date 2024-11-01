Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) versus Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Critical Survey

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) and Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Minco Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 20.26 -$620,000.00 ($0.02) -11.93 Minco Capital N/A N/A -$1.04 million ($0.04) -0.75

Pure Energy Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Pure Energy Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minco Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Minco Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals -152.74% -2.32% -2.31% Minco Capital N/A -20.81% -20.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and Minco Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pure Energy Minerals beats Minco Capital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp., an investment company, focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

