Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Releases Positive Preliminary Results for Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation Treatment(

On October 31, 2024, Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”) announced positive preliminary results from its initial human feasibility study utilizing Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation for the treatment of benign thyroid nodules. These results were presented by Dr. Stefano Spiezia, Chief of Endocrine Surgery Division at Napoli Ospedale del Mare in Naples, Italy, at the 2024 American Thyroid Association Annual Meeting.

The Company issued a press release detailing these findings, which highlighted the advancements made in the field of medical technology. A copy of the press release can be found as Exhibit 99.1.

In compliance with reporting requirements, Pulse Biosciences, Inc. also included relevant information in Item 9.01 of the current report to the Securities and Exchange Commission. This section covered financial statements and exhibits related to the recent developments.

The issued press release and related details were disclosed through the filing with the SEC, ensuring transparency and regulatory compliance. Pulse Biosciences continues its efforts in the medical sector, showcasing advancements in the treatment of thyroid nodules and underlining its commitment to innovation and healthcare solutions.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

