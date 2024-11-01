ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €5.62 ($6.10) and last traded at €5.65 ($6.14). 277,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.66 ($6.15).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is €5.79 and its 200-day moving average is €6.53.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

(Get Free Report)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.