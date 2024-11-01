PROS (NYSE:PRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

PROS Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of PROS stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 334,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,153. PROS has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.20 million, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Get PROS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.