Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 790,445 Shares of Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF (BATS:BCHP)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF (BATS:BCHP – Free Report) by 80.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,777,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,445 shares during the quarter. Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 1.31% of Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF worth $58,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,057,000 after purchasing an additional 117,995 shares during the period.

Get Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF alerts:

Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF Price Performance

BCHP stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92.

About Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF

The Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF (BCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap growth companies globally. The fund uses the Fidelity non-transparent model BCHP was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Principal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF (BATS:BCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.