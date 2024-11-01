Principal Securities Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 705.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,388 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $22,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,531,000 after acquiring an additional 495,944 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,967,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,817,000 after buying an additional 112,780 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 795,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,615,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 647,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 563,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,243,000 after buying an additional 94,152 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.90. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $94.78 and a one year high of $119.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.