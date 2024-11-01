Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 14,492 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 788.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,371,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,444,000 after buying an additional 1,217,217 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,022,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,007,000 after buying an additional 30,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2,557.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 651,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,516,000 after buying an additional 627,233 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 613,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 113,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 143,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.