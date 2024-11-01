Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Shares Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 89.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 731,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,511 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of Principal Active High Yield ETF worth $14,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YLD. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,831,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,898,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,223,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 524,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,315,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,105,000 after acquiring an additional 36,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of YLD stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20.

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

