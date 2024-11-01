Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $123.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.61. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $104.96 and a 12-month high of $141.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.72 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the second quarter worth about $573,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

