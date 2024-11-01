Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 9.7% – Time to Buy?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) traded up 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.15. 14,510,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 39,313,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.01.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. Plug Power’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Plug Power by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,426,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Plug Power by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 600,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 33,311 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,945,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 400,120 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

