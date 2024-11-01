PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $138.98 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $151.10. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.11.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $1,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,312.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $251,592.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $1,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,312.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,601 shares of company stock worth $2,870,848. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the first quarter worth about $43,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,513,000 after acquiring an additional 317,437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter worth about $13,803,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 29.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 317,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,399,000 after buying an additional 72,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,801,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

