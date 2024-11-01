Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Hits $35.92 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $35.92 million and $69,320.34 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00031973 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00010531 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

